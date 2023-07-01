Nordea Investment Management AB Has $76.49 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 417.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 181,028 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.05% of Netflix worth $76,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.39.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $440.49 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $448.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.50. The company has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

