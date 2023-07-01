Nordea Investment Management AB Has $82.85 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,929,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338,811 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $82,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

BAC stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

