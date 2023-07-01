Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 18,913 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,466,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.52% of Patterson Companies worth $65,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PDCO opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

