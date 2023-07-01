Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 27,284 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $74,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

