Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 122,908 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,908 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.59% of Dropbox worth $44,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,545.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 713,707 shares of company stock valued at $17,200,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $26.67 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

