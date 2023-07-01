Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 13,633 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,633 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $64,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.91. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $191.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

