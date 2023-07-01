Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,959 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $58,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

