Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 5,312 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $57,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $391,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 1.0 %

DHR stock opened at $240.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.44.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.