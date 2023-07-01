Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,653 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 77,738 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of HP worth $41,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Insider Activity at HP

HP Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.