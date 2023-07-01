NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.76.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 116.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

