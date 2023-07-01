NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.84

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 444024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a quick ratio of 57.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 367,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 37.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

