Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $7.43 on Friday. Novavax has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $641.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Novavax by 126.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 1,572.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

