Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Veritas Investment Research

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.60.

Nutrien stock opened at C$78.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$95.34. The company has a market cap of C$38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$70.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.75.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C($0.58). The company had revenue of C$8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.03 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 27.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 8.7027933 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

