NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.94.

Shares of NVA opened at C$10.62 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.11 and a twelve month high of C$14.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 41.72%. The company had revenue of C$390.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.3594164 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

