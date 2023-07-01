NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $475.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $408.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $423.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.71. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

