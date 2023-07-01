OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

OCFC opened at $15.62 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $929.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $100.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,573 shares of company stock valued at $165,054. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Free Report

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.