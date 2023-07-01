OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 8,258 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $100.03 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a 200 day moving average of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

