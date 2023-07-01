OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

