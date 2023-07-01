OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

