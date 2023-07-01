OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $35.86 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

