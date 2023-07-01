OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.40 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of CSX by 181.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

