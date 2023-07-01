OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.84 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,634 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

