OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

