OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,876.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 677,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 643,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $89.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

