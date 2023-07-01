OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 14,000 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

