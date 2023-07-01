OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.93.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

