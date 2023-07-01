OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 253 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.83.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $12,581,657. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $427.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.51. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $315.78 and a fifty-two week high of $429.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

