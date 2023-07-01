Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $66.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Olin by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

