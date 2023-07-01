Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Position Increased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after buying an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,626,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,759 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.05%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

