OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. Research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491. 6.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

