OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of OCX stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.10.
OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
