ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.