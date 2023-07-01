ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after buying an additional 3,004,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after buying an additional 1,246,512 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

OKE stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.