OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OPK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPK opened at $2.17 on Thursday. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 187,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 425.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

