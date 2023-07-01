Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance
Oracle Co. Japan stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $89.00.
About Oracle Co. Japan
