Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCFFree Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance

Oracle Co. Japan stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

About Oracle Co. Japan

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.