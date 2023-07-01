O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $42,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $955.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $624.85 and a 52-week high of $964.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $925.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $865.10.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

