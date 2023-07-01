Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OFIX opened at $18.06 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $659.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 55.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,615,000 after buying an additional 2,144,154 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,232,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,836,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

