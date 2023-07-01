Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Gap Down to $13.62

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $13.30. Owl Rock Capital shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 250,276 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $377.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Chris Temple acquired 5,900 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 88,314 shares of company stock worth $1,168,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 52,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

