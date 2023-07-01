Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC) versus Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Free Report) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxbridge Acquisition and Wheels Up Experience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Oxbridge Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Acquisition N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 155.29 Wheels Up Experience $1.58 billion 0.02 -$555.16 million ($21.00) -0.06

Oxbridge Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheels Up Experience. Wheels Up Experience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheels Up Experience 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oxbridge Acquisition and Wheels Up Experience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Wheels Up Experience has a consensus price target of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 2,088.03%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Oxbridge Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Oxbridge Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Acquisition and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Acquisition N/A -51.08% 2.51% Wheels Up Experience -32.34% -123.21% -25.05%

Volatility & Risk

Oxbridge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxbridge Acquisition beats Wheels Up Experience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

(Free Report)

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the effect of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and insurance technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of OAC Sponsor Ltd.

About Wheels Up Experience

(Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations. It operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.