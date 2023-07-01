Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $12.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,484 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $34,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

