Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,528 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 453.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,215,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,104.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,049,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,957 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

