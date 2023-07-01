Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,297 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,356,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $3,573,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000.

IWC opened at $109.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49. The company has a market cap of $948.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $98.62 and a 12-month high of $127.32.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

