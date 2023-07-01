Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,741 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

