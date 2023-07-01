Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $264.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

