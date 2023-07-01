Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,304 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

