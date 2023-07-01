Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.9 %

PWR stock opened at $196.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.80. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.39 and a one year high of $197.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

