Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,053 shares of company stock worth $5,501,790. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

