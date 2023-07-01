Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk
In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,053 shares of company stock worth $5,501,790. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
