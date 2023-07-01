Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $72,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

