Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sanofi by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.7 %

SNY opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

