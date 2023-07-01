Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,724 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Altria Group by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after buying an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.30 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

